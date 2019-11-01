News
Flu Death Reported In Tulsa County; Vaccines Available Health Department Says
Friday, November 1st 2019, 3:14 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The state health department said one person, who was at least 65 years-old, has died from the flu.
The department said 16 people in Tulsa County have had to be hospitalized because of the flu.
The CDC stated that the best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated.
The health department said you can get the flu vaccine on a walk-in basis Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Tulsa Health Department locations below:
- James O. Goodwin Health Center | 5051 S. 129 E. Ave., Tulsa, OK
- Central Regional Health Center | 315 S. Utica, Tulsa, OK
- North Regional Health and Wellness Center | 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tulsa OK
