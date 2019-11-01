Virginia Tech Releases Flag Football Headgear Ratings
Somer Crout watched as her 8-year-old son Gabriel was rushed by helicopter to the hospital with a concussion after colliding head on with a teammate during a flag football game.
Flag football is becoming one of the fastest growing youth sports in the country. It's often considered safer than tackle. But experts warn there are still safety measures that need to be in place.
This year, Virginia Tech released its first ever safety ratings for headgear designed specifically for flag football.
Dr. Barry Miller with the Virginia Tech Helmet lab explained what it takes for headgear to receive a high rating.
"Head accelerations are going to occur. If we can reduce those by 70%, or more than that's kind of elicits the five star rating" said Miller.
Gabriel made a full recovery after his concussion, and his mom said she's glad to see more players wearing helmets.
You Virginia Tech's list of helmet safety ratings here.