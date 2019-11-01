News
Tulsa Police Question 3 People Possibly Linked To Multiple Robberies
TULSA, Oklahoma - Detectives are questioning three people they believe could be involved in several robberies.
Police had been looking for a red jeep for several days, and an officer saw a jeep matching the same description early Friday morning.
Officers stopped the car at a Quik Trip near 11th Street and Sheridan around 2 a.m. Friday.
They took two women and one man into custody who were sitting inside the car, and officers said those three people are currently being questioned about multiple robberies detectives have been investigating.
Police do not believe the car is stolen, but they did take several items with them as evidence from the scene.