City Of Tulsa Makes Preventative Plans To Minimize Waterline Breaks
TULSA, Oklahoma - As the temperature starts falling, the City of Tulsa is making plans to make sure we do not see an increase in water line breaks all over town.
The city's water department said it's been making preventative repairs on several water lines.
The good news is they said the number of water line breaks has been trending down over the last five years.
They said it is because of the city's valve maintenance program where they've been out making sure valves are open and repairing them if they're not.
Water distribution manager Eric Parker said breaks are going to happen from time to time, but they'll do whatever they can to keep things under control.
"There's 48,000 valves in the City of Tulsa's water distribution system, and you want all of the valves open from a water quality standpoint but also from the water flowing because it equalizes pressures" said Parker.
Parker said they've also done more pre-planning, and they're trying to alert drivers ahead of time if any lane closures will be needed.