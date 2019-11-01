Craig County Cattleman Charged With Embezzlement, Cattle Theft
CRAIG COUNTY, Oklahoma - A cattleman is out on bond after Craig County deputies said the man stole cattle from a Welch family and embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars during a bankruptcy claim.
According to the affidavit from the Craig County District Attorney's office, this goes back about five years ago when the family had over 100 head of cattle shipped to a farm in Welch.
The affidavit stated that Teddy Linthicum, was to purchase embryo calves from the family and full-bred calves were to be sold at a sale barn.
The family said Linthicum would not allow them to see the cattle and, eventually, the cattle were to be removed from Linthicum's possession in 2016.
The affidavit stated that by 2017 Linthicum had filed for bankruptcy and included the cattle in his claim.
The family said they had about 85 head of cattle and two years worth of calf crop missing from the bankruptcy claim.
If found guilty of both the embezzlement and larceny of domestic animals, Linthicum could face up to 10 years in jail.