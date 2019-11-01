Stolen Car Chase Possible Cause Of New Fire In California
Firefighters are dealing with two new wildfires in Southern California, and one of those fires is being blamed on a car chase.
More than 500 firefighters battled the Hillside Fire as it burned 300 acres and 6 San Bernadino homes.
Investigators said a police chase most likely sparked another fire in Riverside county.
A stolen car crashed into two fences, and investigators said the metal rims sparked a fire that quickly spread.
The two suspected car thieves have been arrested and will now be charged with arson.
Another fire in Simi Valley is still only 10-percent contained. And with multiple other fires burning across the state, firefighters have been working around the clock.
However, there is some relief. the Santa Ana winds, which at one point had hurricane-force gusts, have started to subside, but the vegetation is so dry, the fire danger is not over.