Chicago Teacher Strike Ends After 11 Days
Students and teachers in Chicago will return to class this morning after a labor contract deal was reached Thursday, ending a strike that canceled 11 days of classes.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that the district has reached a tentative deal with the Chicago Teachers Union.
This came after months of unsuccessful negotiations that led to the city's first significant walkout by educators since 2012.
Teachers gathered outside City Hall Thursday to demand pay for the school days they lost while on strike.
Lightfoot agreed to pay them for five days. CTU Vice President Stacey Davis-Gates accused the mayor of punishing teachers by not agreeing to more makeup days.
"So, today should come as no surprise that she has taken out her anger on our members and only provided five days back" said Davis-Gates.
Davis-Gates also said the only win out of the contact negotiations was the tentative deal itself, which she said will provide necessary benefits for students--including class size caps, a nurse, and social worker in every school.