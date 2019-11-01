Tulsa Police Release Names Of 3 People Dead In Recent Homicides
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have released the names of three recent homicide victims.
Marvin Lewis was shot and killed after police said he attacked a construction worker's truck Thursday morning in Tulsa for an unknown reason. Police said the construction worker was sitting in his pickup at a job site when the attack took place.
Investigators said they believe it was a case of self-defense.
T'Challa Davis was stabbed to death in a midtown Tulsa Taco Bell Oct. 25. Police said he encountered 20-year-old Christian Cook in the bathroom of the restaurant. Police said Cook stabbed Davis to death then ran off.
Cook was captured the same day and is in Tulsa County Jail.
Christian Jones was stabbed outside Youth Services of Tulsa Oct. 24. Police said Lance Gatzman got into an argument with Jones about a bicycle and stabbed him to death. Gatzman was arrested a short time later.