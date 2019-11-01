News
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Graduates 6 New Detention Officers
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has six new detention officers.
A graduation ceremony was held Thursday, Oct. 31 for the cadets who have spent the law few weeks in training. They were sworn in as detention officers and will be working at the Tulsa County Jail.
"It's one of the most important jobs in the criminal justice system, but all too often the most forgotten. I just want to let the citizens of Tulsa County know that these men and women who choose to do this, enter into this profession - they have my utmost admiration," said Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado.
Earlier this week, the cadets volunteered at the Salvation Army for the 2019 Angel Tree program.