Woman Beaten To Death With Hammer In Mayes County
Friday, November 1st 2019, 12:12 PM CDT
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Mayes County Sheriff's Office said a man beat his girlfriend to death with a hammer Thursday, October 31. They identified the victim as 52-year-old Kimmy Jo Stipes.
It happened at a home in the 7400 block of North Highway 20/82, a news release states.
Deputies arrested Harvey Dale Murphy, 37, on a complaint of first-degree murder. They said he and Stipes were in a dating relationship.
"Mayes County Sheriff's Office asked for assistance from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner," a news release states.
This is a developing story, and we will update it as more information is confirmed.