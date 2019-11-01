Family Of Man Killed By Tulsa Construction Worker Shares His Story
TULSA, Oklahoma - The family of a man shot and killed by a construction worker who said he feared for his life is sharing their side of the story.
Eddy Lewis's family said he was in Tulsa for emergency throat surgery.
They say what happened leading up to his death was completely out of character.
Robbie Lewis says his uncle Marvin Lewis, who goes by Eddy, was a handyman who didn't hurt a fly and kept to himself at his Okemah home.
"Eddy was 61. He's always been a country boy; he loved hunting and fishing and knew everybody in Okemah,” Robbie said. "I’ve never seen him have a cross word with anybody in my 41 years."
Tulsa police said a young man shot and killed Eddy at a construction site near 13th and Detroit.
They say Eddy was threatening the worker with rebar, and that's when the worker got out his gun.
"Out of nowhere, this individual started attacking his truck with this piece of rebar," said Officer Jeanne Pierce with Tulsa Police. "He stated he was in fear for life and safety."
Robbie said his uncle Eddy was in Tulsa for emergency throat surgery after doctors discovered throat cancer.
He said Eddy left the hospital, tried to break into a restaurant, then went back to a different hospital.
Not knowing what happened to Eddy, his family filed a missing persons report.
Robbie believes Eddy was confused and out of place, and the attack early Wednesday morning was very unlike him.
"I don't feel he went to harm that man in the truck,” Robbie said. “I think he was cold, hungry, a little delusional, and looking to get warm or find a way back home."
Robbie said his family harbors no ill feelings toward the man who shot Eddy, but they do want to warn others to keep a very close eye on loved ones in the hospital.
"The only person who could tell us what was going on is not with us anymore," Robbie said.
Police questioned the construction worker but did not arrest him. The Tulsa County DA will decide whether to file any charges.