Injured Haskell Football Player Receives Tribute As Helicopter Delivers His Jersey
HASKELL, Oklahoma - A former Haskell football player who was seriously injured during a game three years ago received a special tribute.
The medical helicopter, which rescued Rueben Thomas, landed on their football field to deliver his jersey. It also transported the game ball along side Rueben's number 33 jersey. Rueben's father said he is touched by all of the support his son has received.
He got a pretty good hit. Hearing it and seeing it at that moment, I knew he wasn't okay," said Kermit Thomas, Rueben's father.
In the fall of 2016 Rueben was flown to a hospital after being seriously injured. Kermit said the helicopter that flew Rueben to a hospital saved his life.
"We've all grown up with him. We've known him him since day one," said Kyle Burris, a friend. "He would give us the shirt off his back."
Kermit said although his son is still unable to walk or talk, he is healthy and alert. He said his son loved football, and is thankful for the support he and his family have received from the community as well as first responders.
"To go through something like this personally yourself, that's when it really touches your heart. This town and community is fantastic," Kermit said. "He may be at home in bed, but spiritually, he's there mentally. I want them to go out and win this one for Reuben and continue to win for Reuben."