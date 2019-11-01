Recent Phone Scammers Disguise Themselves As PSO
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new scam that disguises itself as the Public Service Company of Oklahoma has emerged in Green Country.
William Thune said he didn't fall for the scam. He said he received a voicemail that said he needed to call PSO in the next 30 minutes to pay his utility bill or his power would be cut.
"Press one if you want to report a power line down. Press two if you have an outage. Press three if you need to talk to someone about paying your bill. It sounded exactly like AEP does," Thune said.
Thune said he started asking questions when he connected with somebody and they hung up on him. He called PSO and they told him his bills were payed.
"It was so real sounding. I felt like anybody could fall for it if I could almost fall for it," he said.
PSO has a graphic on their website warning people how to spot the signs of a scammer so you don't fall victim. They said common signs are someone who calls demanding money quickly, someone who is asking for personal information, someone who is asking you to put money on a prepaid card like Google Play, Itunes or Amazon.
"It would be real easy to fall for it because it sounded legit," Thune said.
It is also common for scammers to try and scare you into giving them money. They may fake a family member being kidnapped or claim you will be arrested if you don't pay.