Crews To Break Ground On New Stadium At Will Rogers High School
TULSA, Oklahoma - Will Rogers High School is breaking ground on a new athletic stadium.
The school opened 80 years ago, and all of the high schools shared a single stadium back then, now most high schools have stadiums.
The campus at Will Rogers always had room for a stadium, but the students have always just had a very nice practice field instead. There's almost no room for seating, and though the field is used for soccer and track. The competitions are usually somewhere else.
Next year it is expected to be completed. The stadium will total $4.5 million and seat 1,000 fans.