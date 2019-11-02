Concerned Oklahoma Citizen Warns Other Of Utility Bill Scam
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A common scam is making new rounds around Green Country. One man is warning others about the "PSO Scam."
William Thune says that the call sounded so legit, he is worried some people might fall for it if they don't have the right information. Thune says he got a voicemail Friday, saying he needed to call in the next 30 minutes to get his utility bill taken care of or his power would be cut.
"Press one if you want to report a power line down. Press two if you have an outage. Press three if you need to talk to someone about paying your bill. It sounded exactly like AEP does," said William Thune.
Thune says he started asking questions the moment he was connected with someone and they hung up on him. He called PSO and was told his bills were paid.
"It was so real sounding. I felt like anybody could fall for it if I could almost fall for it," said Thune.
PSO has a poster on its website, warning people how to spot the signs of a scammer so you don't fall victim. They say the common signs are someone who calls demanding money quickly, someone who is asking for personal information, someone who is asking you to put money on a prepaid card like Google Play, iTunes or Amazon.
"It would be really easy to fall for it because it sounded so legit," said Thune.
It is also very common for scammers to try and scare you into giving them money- they might say someone you love has been kidnapped or claim you will be arrested if you don't pay. Don't fall for it.