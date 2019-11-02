Father Of Pittsburg County Man Found Dead Is Waiting For Justice
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Hartshorne father says he is waiting for justice after his son's body was found in a wooded area, weeks after he disappeared.
Building a casket is the last act of love, Norman Holloway was able to give to his 27-year-old son Robin.
"There was a glowing white cross on top of it," said Norman Holloway.
Robin's death was unexpected and his dad says this was not the way his son’s story was supposed to end.
"He was the most polite...if he was over at some kids house and their parents pulled up or mom pulled up and had a car full of groceries, they didn't have to ask, he just went out there and started carrying them in," said Norman Holloway, "Nothing but good things coming back from people about how nice he was. He sure didn't deserve anything like this."
Hartshorne Police say Robin was reported missing in August. At the beginning of September Police asked OSBI and the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office to step in and help search. At the end of the month, Robin's body was found in the woods in Haileyville. On Friday the family is waiting on the Medical Examiners report to determine how Robin died.
"It is unacceptable. No one should have to go through anything like this," said Norman Holloway.
Robin's family says he loved to listen to music and go sailing. They say the grief and trauma they have experienced since Robin went missing, the day his body was found and afterward has been unfathomable.
"A friend called me last night and asked me what I was going to be for Halloween and I said I just want to be me again," said Norman Holloway, "I’ll never be the same."
OSBI is handling the investigation. They say they are working on some leads right now and urge anyone with information to call them.