Star Receiver Tylan Wallace Tears ACL, Out For Season
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - Oklahoma State football wide receiver Tylan Wallace will be out for the rest of the season after tearing an ACL earlier this week.
News 9's Dusty Dvoracek confirmed the news Saturday afternoon from head coach Mike Gundy.
Dvoracek is calling the game between the Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs at 2:30 p.m. in Stillwater.
Wallace isn't merely the best receiver for OSU, he is widely considered to be among the best receivers in the nation. The junior from Fort Worth has averaged 17 yards per catch in his three years on the team, amassing more than 900 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games for the Cowboys this season.
Gundy confirmed that Wallace's injury happened during non-contact drills at practice.
No details on his recovery timetable were available, nor is any indication as to whether Wallace would be returning to OSU for his senior season.
Wallace was a finalist last season for the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the nation's best college wide receiver. He finished behind Alabama's Jerry Jeudy for the honor in 2018.
For his career, Wallace has caught 146 passes for 2,512 yards and 20 touchdowns.