News
Woman Killed In Creek County Auto-Pedestrian Accident
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Highway Patrol says a woman has been killed in a crash in Creek County.
Trooper says it happened around 8 pm Friday night just west of Sapulpa when something fell out of a truck on Highway 66. According to OHP, another driver stopped to pick up some of the fallen items from the road. An approaching SUV swerved to miss that person but in the process hit another person who was walking along the roadway.
Troopers say the victim, Brittany Victory, died from her injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.