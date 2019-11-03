Tulsa POP Expo Brings Celebrities & NASA To Woodland Hills Mall
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa POP Kids hosted its Tulsa POP Culture Expo on Saturday at the Woodland Hills Mall.
This is the largest event for the organization, which works to advance literature and education through pop culture. The Expo welcomed celebrities like Dean Cain, and Darren Dalton, and even had representatives from NASA who demonstrated what it's like to live and work on the International Space Station.
"I would say you don't want to miss this exciting experience. Period. Whether you like celebrities. Whether you like the experiences. Microsoft is downstairs they brought like 40 counsels they're doing coding like there's just something for everyone,” said Pamela Washbourne with Tulsa POP Expo.
The fundraiser was double the size from last year, taking over both levels of the old Sears location. Day 2 of the event runs from 10 am until 4 pm.