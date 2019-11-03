Tulsa Police To Crack Down On Red, Yellow Light Traffic Violations
TULSA - Tulsa police are cracking down this month on drivers who blow through red and yellow lights.
They're focusing on major intersections in the city.
They'll be targeted randomly, but it includes what police say are some of the most dangerous intersections.
"We've always had a problem with it in high traffic areas," Rowdy Bradford said.
Bradford who lives in Tulsa, said he thinks TPD's focus on red-and-yellow light runners is a good idea.
"I think it's awesome, it gets some of the speeders to slow down, it keeps the kids safe and the pedestrians safe," Bradford said.
Authorities said drivers speeding through red lights are a leading cause of driving injuries.
Those who drive through a red light could be faced with a $250 fine. Running a yellow light could cost you $200.
"It's usually the yellow lights we see more often," Bradford said.
Police said they're not handing out any warnings.
Bradford said he hopes they'll focus on stop signs too.
"When they're going through the neighborhoods, they're flying even faster. They're going through stop signs even quicker than going through the lights," he said.
Some people also said they don’t think TPD should be cracking down on drivers going through yellow lights.