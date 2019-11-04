News
Early Drawing For 1st 50 Runners In 50th Anniversary Of NYC Marathon
The New York City Marathon was ran for the 49th time Sunday, and If you want to be one of the first 50 runners accepted into the 50th Anniversary of the race, you can enter an early drawing here.
For the women, Joyciline Jepkosgei claimed the women's title in her debut and finished just seven seconds away from beating the best time in course history.
Geoffrey Kamworor completed the Kenyan sweep when he was the first man to cross the finish line; it's his second NYC Marathon title in the last three years. And American Daniel Romanchuk repeated as men's wheelchair champion and won by just one second.