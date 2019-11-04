No illnesses or injuries requiring medical treatment were reported, Nestle said.

The recall involves products with batch codes beginning with 9189 through those starting with 9295. A full list of affected batches can be found here.

Consumers who purchased the recalled products should discard and not consume them, but retain the proof-of-purchase from the packaging, Nestlé USA said. Those with can call (800) 681-1676 or email nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com.