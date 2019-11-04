Update: Group Works To Raise Funds For Tulsa Race Massacre Memorial
TULSA, Oklahoma - Organizers said they're applying for grants to get more funding a Tulsa Race Massacre memorial, and they're also looking for donations for this project that will be on the grounds of Vernon AME Church near Greenwood and Archer.
Plans for the memorial were originally announced in May for the outdoor memorial.
The Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition said they want people to know more about what happened on Greenwood, so they're partnering with the Equal Justice Initiative to make this happen.
Dr. Robert Turner is the pastor of Vernon AME Church, and he said many of the church's members were killed and displaced during the massacre. He said the goal is to open the memorial in 2021, just in time for the centennial.
"This will be something after June 2 [of 2021] for people to have; they can come to and reflect and continue to fight for justice because this is still, as I always say, a crime scene" said Turner.
If you'd like to donate to the building fund, you can get in touch with organizers through the memorial website.