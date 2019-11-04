More Than 400 Inmates To be Released After Gov. Stitt Signed Commutation Certificates
TULSA, Oklahoma - Monday will be a historic day in Oklahoma as more than 450 inmates will be released from prison.
Governor Kevin Stitt signed more than 500 commutation certificates, and t 462 inmates are expected to be released on Monday.
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended the commutation of 527 inmates.
In 2016, voters approved State Question 780 and 781, which reclassified simple drug possession and property crimes under $1,000 as misdemeanors. When the retroactive law took affect on Friday, more than 800 people applied for commutations.
Now this release is just a fraction of the more than 26,000 people incarcerated in Oklahoma, but it still means hundreds will now get a second chance.
The state's incarceration rate will drop just under two percent, and this will save Oklahoma about $12 million.