1 In Custody After Tulsa Crash Brings Down Light Pole
Monday, November 4th 2019, 6:08 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Power lines were down after a crash on Pine between Harvard and Yale.
Police said a driver of a truck slowed down for train tracks and was rear-ended by an SUV.
Police said the SUV then hit a light pole.
Officers said the driver of the SUV told them that they had been drinking.
Police said the SUV driver was taken to the Tulsa County jail, and the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.