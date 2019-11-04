A weak surface front should cross the area today as the first small push of the northern stream wave ejects into the upper Midwest. This front will not bring much change to sensible weather other than a wind shift from the south to north along with clouds by the afternoon and evening. There will be a small window for some spotty drizzle or a shower behind the front from 4pm to 8pm this evening, mostly across east central to southeastern OK, but we’ll include this mention or the metro. High temps today should be like yesterday with most readings reaching the mid-60s. This may also be the same thing Tuesday despite the boundary lifting northward Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a warm front. This will occur as pressure falls to our northwest will help to bring the boundary northward before stalling either across central or far northern OK Wednesday. About this time, the stronger upper trough from the northern stream will push into the upper plains while the southern stream system enters the desert southwest and begins its journey across Texas. The positioning of these features should bring increasing rain and thunder chances across eastern OK Wednesday into Thursday, probably late Wednesday night into Thursday morning representing the higher chances. Some pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible with the boundary positioned across part of the area. The front will also begin moving southward allowing colder and raw conditions to before present across our area. Wednesday’s temps should reach the 60s with colder air arriving either Wednesday night or Thursday morning with temps dropping from the 50s into the lower 40s by Thursday afternoon. Depending upon the exact timing, Thursday may start either in the 50s or mid 40s but will end in the lower 40s by the afternoon with showers and gusty north winds. Outdoor plains will be impacted.