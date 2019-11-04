Protestors In Lebanon Demand New Prime Minister Be Named
Tens of thousands of anti-government protestors held rallies in Lebanon Sunday demanding the president name a new prime minister.
These leaderless anti-government protests began on October 17th, and the prime minister resigned shortly after.
Demonstrators called for the overthrow of the political system that has dominated the country since its civil war.
The government has proposed a vague plan aimed at improving the economy, fighting corruption, and replacing the sectarian political system with a civil state.
However, protestors said that's not enough. On Sunday demonstrators closed a main highway north of Beruit saying they won't stop their campaign until all their demands are met.
On Monday, protestors called for a general strike to pressure political leaders.