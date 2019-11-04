House Democrats Expected To Release Closed Door Testimony Transcripts
House Democrats are expected to start releasing transcripts from the closed door testimonies in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump as soon as Monday.
President Trump is again calling for the anonymous whistleblower to be unmasked.
The Whistleblower's secondhand account about the President's phone call with Ukraine's President has been the road map for the impeachment inquiry.
"The whistleblower gave a very inaccurate report about my phone call. My phone call was perfecto; it was totally appropriate" said President Trump.
House Democrats said there's no need to question that person since investigators have corroborated the details through other testimony.
But the Whistleblower's attorney said his client is willing to answer questions from Republicans in writing.
Transcripts of the closed door depositions are expected to be released this week, and public hearings are scheduled for later in November.