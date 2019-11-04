UFC Offers Reward For Missing Stepdaughter Of Fighter Walt Harris
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - A reward has risen to $80,000 for information about the missing stepdaughter of an Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight.
Authorities launched a criminal investigation into her whereabouts, and the reward is for information leading to a conviction. An Auburn police statement says evidence found inside Blanchard’s vehicle indicates she was a victim of foul play.
Speaking in an interview with WBRC-TV, Angela Harris said “there has to be someone who knows” what happened to Aniah Haley Blanchard, 19, of suburban Birmingham.
“We have to have her back,” she said. A social media message sent by Blanchard to her roommate indicated she might have been with a male before she disappeared, Harris said.
Blanchard is the stepdaughter of fighter Walt Harris.
“There are just a lot of things that don’t add up for us as parents,” he said. “We just really, really want to know.”
News outlets report UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones announced Thursday on Instagram that he would donate $25,000 in the case of 19-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard. The money is in addition to two $25,000 donations from UFC President Dana White and an anonymous donor from Homewood, along with a $5,000 donation from the state of Alabama.
The Southern Union State Community College student was last seen Oct. 24.