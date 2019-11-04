News
Broken Arrow Wins 18th Straight OBA State Marching Band Championship
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Marching bands performed at the 6-A 2019 Oklahoma Bandmasters Association Marching Competition over the weekend.
The Pride of Broken Arrow won its 18th consecutive OBA State Marching Band Championship. Broken Arrow also took home the awards for outstanding musical and visual performance as well as outstanding general effect.
Union Renegade Regiment came in at number 2 and Jenks Trojan Pride was a close third. Owasso and Bixby landed 5th and 6th places out of 12 high school marching bands.