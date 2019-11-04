News
City Of Tulsa Still Offering Amnesty For Unpaid Traffic Tickets
TULSA, Oklahoma - The city of Tulsa looking for more people with parking or traffic tickets to participate in its amnesty period.
So far, around 100 people have taken advantage of the program. The amnesty period doesn't mean you won't have to pay for your ticket, you just won't be charged the late fees or court costs.
Citizens have until Friday to participate in the first amnesty period. Outstanding tickets can be paid at either City Hall or Municipal Court.