News
New State Law Aims To Protect Stranded Drivers
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A new Oklahoma law is designed to keep stranded drivers in Oklahoma safe.
Senate Bill 89, which went into effect last Friday, requires Oklahoma drivers to move over at least one lane from any vehicle parked on the side of the road with flashing lights.
If you can't move over, you have to at least slowdown. The law used to only apply to emergency vehicles, but, now includes non-emergency vehicles as well, like wreckers and tow trucks.
According to AAA, the law should keep those on the side of the road from getting hit by oncoming traffic. Those who fail to move over or slow down could be fined.