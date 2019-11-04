News
OKC Thunder & Whataburger Team Up For Food Bank Fundraiser
CBS Sports
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma City Thunder and Whataburger are asking for help ending hunger across the state.
A three-week fundraiser began on Monday at Whataburger locations in Tulsa, OKC, Lawton, and Altus. Customers can donate at least one dollar to their regional food bank when they purchase food.
There will also be food drives at two Thunder games. One on November 10th against the Milwaukee Bucks and another on the 22nd when they face Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Fans are encouraged to donate money and will receive a coupon for Whataburger.