Trav's Coats For Kids
We're kicking off Trav’s Coats for Kids in a big way this year!
TU and ORU are supporting the cause by offering free tickets to the Women’s and Men’s Mayors Cup Basketball Games to anyone who brings a coat to the game to donate to Trav’s Coats for Kids.
Mayor of Tulsa, G.T. Bynum, will raise the corresponding flag over City Hall to the school who collects the most donations of coats!
Check out our KOTV – News On 6 Facebook Page to see a note from Mayor Bynum on the friendly competition.
For TU vs ORU game dates, times and locations visit https://tulsahurricane.com/ or https://www.oruathletics.com/