Jury Deliberating Fate Of OKC Police Sergeant On Trial For Murder
OKLAHOMA CITY - The future of an Oklahoma City police sergeant charged with murder is now in the hands of a jury. They have been listening to the details of the case during a two-week trial.
The jury has been deliberating since 2 p.m. Monday. The last words they heard were from the district attorney asking them to return a guilty verdict to punish OKC Police Sergeant Keith Sweeney and promote public safety.
Before the prosecution closed, Sweeney’s attorney thanked the jury for their service and reminded them of the difficulty, emotions and facts of the case.
He told them Sweeney reacted to 29-year-old Dustin Pigeon the way he was supposed to react. Sweeney’s defense is that he thought Pigeon was holding a knife and thought the other two officers and himself were in danger.
Sweeney is on trial for second-degree murder for the deadly shooting of Pigeon, who was unarmed and suicidal.
The defense said the state has not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Sweeney is guilty of murder.