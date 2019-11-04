News
U.S. Marshals Most Wanted Fugitive May Be In Tulsa Area
Monday, November 4th 2019, 4:46 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - U.S. Marshals need help finding this week's Most Wanted fugitive. Brandon Gallegos is wanted out of Tulsa County. He escaped from the Tulsa Transitional Center in September.
Authorities said he's a member of the Irish Mob gang and also has a long history of heroin and meth use. He was recently spotted driving a 2000 or 2003 green Chevy Malibu.
Gallegos is also known to frequent casinos and should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you see him, call the U.S Marshals tip line at 1-877-WANTED2.