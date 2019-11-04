News
Cranberry Walnut Relish For March Of Dimes
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma received a D- when it comes to premature birth as a little more than 11% of babies are born too soon.
With that in mind The Executive Chef of “Duet” joined News On 6 with a recipe that will be served at the March of Dime’s charity auction.
CRANBERRY WALNUT RELISH
Ingredients
- 1 C sugar
- 1/2 C water
- 1/2 C red wine
- 1/2 C dried cranberries
- One 12oz bag fresh cranberries
- 1/2 C walnuts pieces, lightly toasted
- 1 t orange zest
Instructions
- Combine the sugar, water and red wine in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat and simmer just until sugar dissolves.
- Add dried cranberries, and simmer them for about 1 minute until they plump up. Stir in the fresh cranberries and bring the mixture up to a boil.
- Reduce the heat, and simmer for about 10 minutes or until fresh cranberries have popped and the sauce has reduced and thickened.
- Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. Stir in the walnuts and orange zest.