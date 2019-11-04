TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma received a D- when it comes to premature birth as a little more than 11% of babies are born too soon.

With that in mind The Executive Chef of “Duet” joined News On 6 with a recipe that will be served at the March of Dime’s charity auction.

CRANBERRY WALNUT RELISH

Ingredients

  • 1 C sugar
  • 1/2 C water
  • 1/2 C red wine
  • 1/2 C dried cranberries
  • One 12oz bag fresh cranberries
  • 1/2 C walnuts pieces, lightly toasted
  • 1 t orange zest

Instructions

  1. Combine the sugar, water and red wine in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat and simmer just until sugar dissolves.
  2. Add dried cranberries, and simmer them for about 1 minute until they plump up. Stir in the fresh cranberries and bring the mixture up to a boil.
  3. Reduce the heat, and simmer for about 10 minutes or until fresh cranberries have popped and the sauce has reduced and thickened.
  4. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. Stir in the walnuts and orange zest. 