Oklahoma Football Teams Help Ambulance Stuck In Mud Transporting Injured Player
Barnsdall and Woodland football players are being praised for assisting an ambulance, transporting an injured player, out of the mud.
"We were coached to be selfless and help put people before ourselves," Woodland football player Jacob Cook said.
A Barnsdall player was hurt during Friday’s game. He was being taken to the hospital, but the ambulance got stuck in mud.
"The Woodland players saw it first. They ran over there and started to help the ambulance to get unstuck, and we ran over to help them too," said Barnsdall player Chance McGill. "It was just an amazing show of sportsmanship from both sides."
A video captured the event unfold, as well as pictures showing both teams kneeling to pray, bringing tears to both the crowd and Head coaches Kylee Sweeney and Casey Goad.
"We didn’t win the game but at the end of the day we are teaching them to be good young men. It was a proud moment for our coaching staff and community," said Goad.
"You are hoping you are installing character, citizenship and selflessness that showed on both sides on Friday night," said Sweeney.
Though Barnsdall won the game, many were pleased with the sportsmanship shown.
"There was a lot of sportsmanship and you don’t see that nowadays," McGill said. "Everyone coming together like that proves that there is good left in the world.”
Sweeney said the player who was hurt has a concussion but is expected to make a full recovery.