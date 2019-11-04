Tulsa Father Wants His Deceased Son's Guitar Returned After Stolen From His Home
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is hoping someone will recognize the man who stole expensive music equipment from his home.
That victim said one item that was stolen from his home is the last thing his family has left to remember his son who died two years ago.
Patrick Burnham tunes pianos for people all over Tulsa, so he has a lot of music equipment. He said he went to get some new tires a couple weeks ago and was only gone a few hours.
"When I got home, I noticed a cover had been lifted off one of these cabinets off the back patio," Burnham said.
Burnham's surveillance video caught a man checking to make sure the house was empty before he goes in the back door and takes some items out to the back patio. Then he backs in a Mercedes SUV with paper tags, loads up the items and drives off.
"I walked in and noticed that my Fender Stratocaster guitar, Ibanez amplifier was taken, and one of these big console speakers," Burnham said. "When he left, he took the bike and some fishing rods."
About $1,500 total of equipment was gone, but Burnham said one item in particular was worth much more than money.
"The guitar means a lot to my family. It belonged to my son who perished in a house fire in Branson Missouri in 2017," said Burnham.
Burnham hopes someone will recognize the man, and be able to get him the guitar back so he can pass it down to future generations.
"That's the only thing saved in the house fire," he said. "We sure would like to get it back."
Burnham did make a report and Tulsa Police said they're still investigating and don't have any suspects.
If you recognize the man, give police a call.