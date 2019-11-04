Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Torturing, Sexually Assaulting Victim
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police arrested a woman accused of kidnapping, torturing, and sexually assaulting a woman over an argument that accused the victim of owing her $180.
Police arrested Laura Palmer, who was also known as "Seven."
Court documents said the victim went to Palmer's apartment in September and Palmer accused the victim of taking $180. Documents said Palmer told two other men to search the victim for the money, but both men raped her. They also said Palmer also sexually assaulted the victim and threatened to kill her.
"She's very violent. That was clear in the crimes that were committed, the information that we were able to gather, and the evidence that we found," said Sgt. Jillian Phippen.
According to police, Drake O'Neal and Terran Morrow, the two other men, were already in custody. Morrow had fled to Maine.
"For a lot of these crimes, there's not a ton of witnesses. We need to talk to everybody that was there because our goal is to find the truth," Phippen said.
Phippen said a female accused of such actions is abnormal and that it appeared Palmer had orchestrated the whole assault.
The victim said she was beaten, cut, and had acid poured on her wound. She said she was tortured by Palmer with a drill before she escaped.
Phippen said she wants victims to know, if they come forward they will be supported.
"We do believe you, and we are going to support you. We are going to do everything we can to investigate your case," Phippen said.