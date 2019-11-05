TPS Holds 2020-2021 Enrollment Information Sessions
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Public Schools is getting a head start at the 2020 school year.
The district is holding another round of enrollment information sessions to help families prepare to enroll their students this winter.
The third meeting like this fall is on Tuesday. The meetings are designed to teach families how to use the districts enrollment system before the enrollment window opens in December.
TPS is holding Tuesday's meeting at East Central Junior High School from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
These information sessions give families a chance to ask any questions about how to enroll their students for the 2020/2021 school year.
TPS said they have made changes to their system this year to make it easier, so now there is only one application to fill out.
The enrollment window is December 9th to January 31st.
The fourth information session will be Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Zarrow Regional Library.