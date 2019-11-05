Holzer showed up the following day to meet the undercover agents at a motel wearing a Nazi armband and carrying a backpack with a knife, a mask, and a copy of "Mein Kampf," the complaint says. One undercover agent showed Holzer two purported pipe bombs and two bundles containing seven sticks of dynamite — all inert and fabricated by the FBI, according to the complaint. Holzer allegedly said he planned to carry out the attack at 2:30 or 3 a.m.

Holzer was arrested, and agreed to speak with federal investigators, admitting the plot — which he referred to as "my mountain" — and making anti-Semitic statements, the complaint says.

The Temple Emanuel synagogue is the second-oldest in Colorado and was completed in 1900, according to Temple Emanuel's website.

It has a congregation of about 30 families and a rabbi from Denver who travels to Pueblo twice a month. Pueblo is about a two-hour drive south of Denver. A voicemail left at the temple Monday afternoon wasn't immediately returned by The Associated Press.

A message left with Julia Martinez, an assistant U.S. attorney in the case, was not immediately returned.

The foiled plot is the latest attempted attack against a synagogue in the U.S. just over a year.

In October 2018, a shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh killed 11 people and became the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

In April, a woman was killed, and three people were injured when a man opened fire inside a Southern California synagogue with an AR-15 military-style rifle.