Tulsa Police Search For Robbery Suspects After Man Injured
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said they are looking for multiple suspects involved in an armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital on Monday.
Police said the victim told them the suspects hit him several times with a stick, pistol whipped him with a hand gun, and then took his cell phone, radio, and book bag.
Police said the armed robbery happened in the parking lot of the Huntington Hollow Apartment Complex near 41st Street and Garnett, and officers say they know the names of the people responsible, but aren't releasing them at this time.
Officers said it started when three people showed up to the victim's work and started a fight.
They say the victim headed to the apartment complex to avoid being harassed, but the suspects followed him.
Police say one of the suspects pulled out a gun and hit the victim with it as well as a stick.
Police say the suspects left in a silver Nissan Sentra with Texas plates, and the victim was taken to the hospital.
if you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and you can remain anonymous.