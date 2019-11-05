TCSO: Suspect in Deadly Tulsa County Shooting In Custody
Law enforcement officers said they have found the man they believe is the suspect in a deadly shooting.
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said 60-year-old Ricky Hurley was found at the Relax Inn in Vinita, and several departments were involved in tracking him down.
Hurley's red Nissan Frontier was found in the parking lot of the hotel Tuesday morning.
Law enforcement said they looked at surveillance video and discovered that he had checked into the hotel overnight. They found him in that room and took him into custody.
Related Story: Tulsa County Deputies Searching For Homicide Suspect
Deputies said they believe Hurley is connected to a deadly shoot that happened in the 2300 block of South 65th West Avenue.
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said they believe it was a domestic shooting, but it's unclear exactly how the victim is connected to the suspect.
The victim's name has not been released.