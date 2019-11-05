House Committee Enters Public Phase Of Impeachment Inquiry
The House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Trump are moving into the public phase of the investigation.
Tuesday, House investigators are expected to release transcripts from Gordon Sondland, Ambassador to the European Union, as well as former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker.
At a rally for Kentucky's governor Monday night, President Trump stayed focused on the impeachment inquiry.
"The democrats have launched an even more brazen assault on our nation with a deranged hyper-partisan impeachment witch hunt" said President Trump.
Monday in D.C., four White House officials ignored subpoenas to testify.
The House committees leading the inquiry have begun releasing transcripts from past closed-door depositions.
Former Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, told lawmakers she was warned by Ukrainian officials last winter to "watch her back" because the President's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was planning to "do things, including to her."
She was recalled in May after Giuliani claimed she was keeping Ukraine from investigating the Bidens.