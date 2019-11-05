News
Wagoner Firefighters Responding To Fire At D & J's Auto Clinic
Tuesday, November 5th 2019, 8:36 AM CST
Updated:
D & J Auto Clinic fire in Wagoner.
WAGONER, Oklahoma - The Wagoner Fire Department is battling a fire at D & J's Auto Clinic near State & Cherokee in Wagoner.
The fire has done a significant amount of damage to the building. The roof is completely gone. Smoke can be seen for several miles outside of town. The fire chief said there are a lot of hazardous materials like motor oil that are burning.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as streets are blocked off. No word on any injuries.
News On 6 has a crew at the scene gathering more information. We will continue to update this story.