WAGONER, Oklahoma - The Wagoner Fire Department is battling a fire at D & J's Auto Clinic near State & Cherokee in Wagoner. 
 
The fire has done a significant amount of damage to the building. The roof is completely gone. Smoke can be seen for several miles outside of town. The fire chief said there are a lot of hazardous materials like motor oil that are burning. 
 
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as streets are blocked off. No word on any injuries.
 
