At just 11 years old, Zechariah Cartledge runs a mile for every first responder who loses their life in the line of service. Since January, he's run 283 miles.



"All I think about during the runs is the fallen heroes, the fallen officers, the fallen firefighters, their families. That's my mission for the run," he said.



Inspired by New York's Tunnel to Towers 5K, which honors the fallen 9/11 first responders, Cartledge started his tribute when he was 8. Near his home in Seminole County, Florida, Sheriff Dennis Lemma said the runs come at a critical time for law enforcement.



"I think it's important that our communities at all age groups know the sacrifices that are being made," Lemma said.