Teenage Pauls Valley Girl Reported Missing, OSBI Says
A Pauls Valley girl was reported missing and hasn't been seen or heard from since Oct. 29, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported.
Faith Lindsey, 17, of Pauls Valley, was last known to be in Seminole County.
Seminole County sheriff's office requested the OSBI's assistance on Nov. 1.
Faith could be in Seminole, Garvin or Ponotoc counties, the OSBI reported.
Anyone with information about Faith's whereabouts is asked to call OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email at tips@osbi.ok.gov.