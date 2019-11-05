Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Discusses Latest Cookbook
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma's Own Ree Drummond - better known as "The Pioneer Woman" - discusses her new cookbook and using her signature photographic step-by-step guide to cooking.
"It's actually the style that I used when I first started food blogging back in 2007. I just decided to take pictures of the steps as I cooked. I had no idea if anybody would be interested, but I posted them. The people who read it at the time said, 'Hey, do another one' - so that became my style," Ree Drummond said.
"The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier" is available now.
Her hit cooking show on The Food Network was recently renewed for three more years, and her shop The Mercantile is open in downtown Pawhuska.
