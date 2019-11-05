News
Suspect Charged In 24-Year-Old Wagoner County Cold Case
WAGONER, Oklahoma - The Wagoner County District Attorney said a suspect has been charged in a murder that took place 24 years ago. District Attorney Jack Thorp and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday to release more information on the investigation.
Donald Hawley was found murdered on April 7, 1995, a news release states. Thorp said OSBI's Cold Case Unit began focusing on the 62-year-old man's death in the fall of 2018, resulting in the charge.
OSBI Director Ricky Adams and Sheriff Chris Elliott are also expected to address the public during the news conference.